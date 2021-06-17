Hawaii police search for missing Nebraska man suspended

In this photo provided by the Kauai Police Department are search efforts underway on Monday, May 31, 2021, for Samuel Joseph Martinez, who is missing in Hawaii. An aerial search for a Nebraska man missing in Hawaii has been suspended, but volunteers planned to continue searching for him on the ground Tuesday. Martinez, 23, was studying microbiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before he flew to the Hawaiian island of Kauai on May 12 with plans to spend nearly two weeks hiking and camping. (Kauai Police Department via AP)

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Police in Hawaii have suspended searches for a Nebraska man until there is new information on his whereabouts.

Samuel Joseph Martinez was studying microbiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before he flew to the Hawaiian island of Kauai on May 12.

The 23-year-old planned to spend nearly two weeks hiking and camping. His family filed a missing person’s report with police in Nebraska after he missed his May 25 flight home.

A Kauai police spokesperson told The Garden Island the department searched areas where Martinez may have hiked, but nothing has been found.