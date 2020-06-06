Growing movement in Omaha helps support black business owners

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) –There’s a growing movement in Omaha to help support black-owned businesses and at least three business owners said they’re already seeing the results.

Dripped and Draped was open for one day and then closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t know if we were going to make it through,” said Vandra Caldwell, co-owner of Dripped and Draped.

Now, the coffee shop in downtown Benson is packed.

Caldwell said that just started this week, amid Black Lives Matter protests.

“It’s been mind-blowing. It’s been such a blessing to finally see the fruits of our labor. I’m just ecstatic. I’m so happy,” said Caldwell.

At Smoking Jay’s BBQ on 13th and Vinton in Omaha, owner Jackie “Jay” Griffin said they’re so busy that they have hour-long wait times.

“It feels great that people are showing love. And I appreciate that so much,” said Griffin.

Social media plays a big part in spreading the word.

“A lot of customers I’ve never seen before, some from out of town said they’ve seen my page and the ‘support black owners’ popped up on their thing and that they came to see me right away,” said Griffin.

At Big Mama’s Kitchen near 30th and Burdette in Omaha, the restaurant has had nonstop orders since Tuesday.

“If you’re an African American in this country, this has been a rough time for you. People are seeing that and obviously supporting in ways that they can,” said Gladys Harrison, owner of Big Mama’s Kitchen.

Harrison said they’ve been so busy that they ran out of food.

“It is great that we’ve had such an influx of people and we sure hope that it continues. We need it,” said Harrison.

