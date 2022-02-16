LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The day after the Lincoln city council passed an ordinance that expanded an anti-discrimination lawsuit to include sexual orientation and gender identity, a group is launching a petition drive to put the question on the ballot.

The council passed an ordinance Monday night that also adds military personnel and veterans as a protected class.

The Nebraska Family Alliance on Tuesday filed a petition to let voters decide the issue. Petition organizers must collect 4,137 signatures to get the question on the ballot.

The Family Alliance led a successful petition drive a decade ago against a similar ordinance.