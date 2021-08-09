Group of Nebraska doctors urges schools to require masks

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of Nebraska doctors who are also moms is urging schools to consider requiring masks this fall as the number of virus cases surges across the state.

Dr. Christine Mitchell, an Omaha-area internal medicine specialist who is involved in the effort, said policies need to change with the pandemic to help keep schools open.

Nebraska virus cases have been increasing for six straight weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has more than doubled in Nebraska to 374.14 new cases per day.