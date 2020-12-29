Group hopes to revive sod house museum in central Nebraska

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — Three Gothenburg business owners are working to revive the old Sod House Museum at the town’s exit off of Interstate 80.

J.C. Smith said he and his business partners were attracted to the site partly because they noticed that dozens of dog walkers stopped there each day to exercise their pets.

So the owners of Crop Tech Solutions bought the site that includes the sod house, a big red barn, a large plow and a steel bison built out of barbed wire.

They hope to encourage more people to stop in Gothenburg and maybe learn a little bit about the area’s history at the same time.