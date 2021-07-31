Nebraska meat processor recalls 295K pounds of raw beef

FILE – In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 file photo, ground beef is displayed for sale at a market in Washington. On Friday, April 12, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ground beef is the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha meat processor has recalled more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products intended to be made into ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Greater Omaha Packing’s recall Thursday.

The beef products were produced on July 13 and bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The packages were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Officials say contamination was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.