Governor’s office grants press credentials to Omaha outlet

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn’t necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he doesn’t plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska governor’s office has approved press credentials for an online, Omaha-based news outlet that had been denied access to the governor’s news conferences.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that NOISE Omaha was approved Wednesday to cover the official briefings with the governor.

A NOISE Omaha reporter had repeatedly tried to submit remote questions to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts during his coronavirus news conferences, and eventually showed up in person at a press event when they weren’t answered.

She was then told she lacked credentials, even though the governor’s office had no formal credentialing process at the time. The incident prompted the governor’s office to create a formal policy.