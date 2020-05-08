Fourth Test Nebraska site opened, Memorial Day Celebrations moves virtual

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn’t necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he doesn’t plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – Governor Pete Rickett’s held a press conference to talk about the latest details regarding COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Ricketts announced that he wants folks to challenge their friends and family using the hashtag #TestNebraskaChallenge to get Nebraskans to sign up for Test Nebraska.

On Friday, the fourth Test Nebraska site opened at the Lancaster Center in Lincoln, and the fifth site will be opening on Monday in Skyler.

All of the Test Nebraska sites are by appointment only. To make an appointment, Nebraskans should sign up through Test Nebraska.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Memorial Day celebrations at the Department of Administrative Services.

Due to the current Direct Health Measure in place of no large gatherings over ten people, this year’s ceremony will be held virtually.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day with a candle being lit to represent all the men and women making sacrifices, those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and veterans.

There is one way that some people will be able to participate in person, those people will be guards around the candle, keeping it lit. The guards will be changed every half hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The guards will be veterans from all over Nebraska. Guards will be chosen on a first come first served basis and can sign up through your local VFW and/or American Legion.

Nebraska will also be making some virtual changes to the Veteran’s Service Office, by incorporating a real-time chat with a state service officer who is credited.

This virtual change will allow direct back and forth messaging between the state service officer and veteran and allows the veteran to perform all veteran’s affairs tasks.

The other change mentioned during Governor Ricketts’ conference was from the Department of Administrative Services helping make Nebraska a more family-friendly state.

The Department of Administrative Service announced four new changes for expecting mothers. Three of the four changes will last, one of the changes will be a pilot to decide if it should be kept or not.

The three changes and the pilot include: