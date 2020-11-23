Gov. Ricketts warns imminent restrictions amid hospitalizations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported one of the lowest numbers of new virus cases this month on Sunday, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains high and continues to strain hospital capacity in the state.

The state reported 1,032 new virus cases Sunday. That was less than half of the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state, which was 2,313.57.

State data shows that 976 people were being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, occupying 23% of the state’s hospital beds.

The threshold of 25% that will trigger more social distancing restrictions from the state.