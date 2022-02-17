LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that Nebraskans should be allowed to “return to normal” as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in the state.

Ricketts’ comments came a day after local health officials eliminated a temporary mask mandate in Omaha.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska continued to fall sharply over the past two weeks, going from 2,027.86 new cases per day on Feb. 1 to 364.43 new cases per day on Feb. 15. That number was consistently above 4,000 from mid January until Jan. 26 during the peak of the surge of the omicron variant of the virus.