Gov. Ricketts unveils COVID-19 information website

Photo Courtesy of the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website that’s dedicated to providing updates about Nebraska’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The website features information about the state’s plans for the coronavirus relief funding as well as links to key public health and virus testing information.

People can find the website by clicking the coronavirus.nebraska.gov link.

The governor’s office said updates will be made to the website on a regular basis as Nebraska continues to disburse coronavirus response funds.

Previously, President Trump and Congress provided $1.08 billion to aid the State of Nebraska’s COVID-19 response.

The website was designed as a part of Nebraska’s work with Deloitte to give oversight of federal funds received by the state.

