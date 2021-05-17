Gov. Ricketts tweaks new rules requiring media credentials

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn’t necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he doesn’t plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has tweaked his new policy requiring news outlets to apply for access to his press conferences, but media groups are still questioning the rules.

Ricketts’ spokesman Taylor Gage defended the credentialing system as fair.

Media of Nebraska represents the state’s newspapers and broadcast outlets. It says the new form is an improvement over the original one released a month ago, but the group still has reservations about some of the questions. That includes one asking if a journalist also writes editorials.

The new credential system was created after the governor’s office was criticized for excluding a reporter from an Omaha-based news website from press conferences.