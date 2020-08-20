Gov. Ricketts to sign property tax and economic development legislation

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will host a ceremonial signing event Thursday morning for property tax and economic development legislation.

The bill, LB 1107, is meant to provide property tax relief, reform the state’s business incentive system, and provide state support for the NExT project. The bill passed on a vote of 41-4-4.

The governor and state senators will make brief remarks. Agriculture and business groups will also be present as well as Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, the chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center

Watch it below.