Gov. Ricketts to seek $58.6M for Nebraska’s response to virus

CORRECTS CITY TO LINCOLN, NOT OMAHA – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is asking lawmakers for $58.6 million in emergency state funding to help pay for medical and cleaning supplies, tests, employee overtime and other expenses needed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic as the number of Nebraska cases rises.

Ricketts was expected to present the new budget request to legislators Friday afternoon. Lawmakers are tentatively planning to return to the Capitol on Monday to consider the package.

Ricketts says the money would come from the state’s emergency fund, which is designed for budget crunches and one-time expenses.

His announcement comes as eight more cases of COVID-10 were identified in Nebraska, including the first in Lincoln. The new total in Nebraska on Friday was 37.

