Gov. Ricketts declares March 20 as ‘Meat on the Menu Day’

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts attended an event to declare March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska.

Meat on the Menu Day is an event that encourages residents to buy and eat meat to support Nebraska agriculture.

Other people that attended the event include Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, Registered Dietitian Amber Pankonin, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, Nebraska Grocery Industry Association Executive Director Ansley Fellers, Nebraska Cattlemen President Bill Rhea, Nebraska Pork Producers Executive Director Al Juhnke, and Nebraska Restaurant Association President John Wade.

