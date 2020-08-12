Gov. Ricketts to ban TikTok app from state devices

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is banning the TikTok software application from state electronic devices.

Ricketts claims the ban is due to security concerns. He said that the Chinese government is engaged in systematic efforts to access sensitive data from U.S. governments, companies, and individuals.

“As an app owned by a company based in China, TikTok is legally obligated to provide data from its users to the country’s communist regime upon request. To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China’s communist government, we’ve made the decision to ban TikTok on State devices,” he said.

The governor’s office highlighted remarks made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 5. Pompeo announced then that the federal government had stepped up efforts to protect Americans’ electronic data from being accessed by China.