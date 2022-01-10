LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Ricketts announced plans to construct a major canal in parts of Colorado and Southwest Nebraska.

The project is authorized by the South Platte River Compact and will support uses including irrigation, power production, and municipal water supplies, according to the release.

The release indicated that Ricketts recognized the importance of protecting Nebraska’s South Platte River water supplies that are being threatened by planned developments in Colorado.

Rickett’s will share his proposed budget with the Legislature later in the week.

Attorney General Doug Peterson discussed the history of the South Platte River Compact, which was signed in 1923 to divide the waters of the South Platte River. The release indicated this ensured certain flows will be delivered to Nebraska at the state line near Julesburg, Colorado. Construction of the canal and storage system along the Nebraska-Colorado border will preserve Nebraska’s sovereign right to its share of the South Platte River water into the future.

Additionally, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers proposed a number of water projects developed over the past six months by the Legislature’s Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) Special Committee. The committee is unanimously recommending them for approval by the Unicameral. Their proposal includes plans to enhance Nebraska’s existing water assets and create new water resources for Nebraskans to enjoy.

Among other projects, the STAR WARS Committee proposal calls for:

Construction of a new marina and related amenities at Lake McConaughy, along with additional road improvements to alleviate congestion and improve public safety

Replacement of a boat access facility along the Niobrara River in Knox County to provide access to the world-class hunting and fishing in the area

Construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park

A major marina expansion at Lewis and Clark Lake

Flood control measures along the lower Platte River near Schuyler and in the Wahoo Creek watershed

Creation of a 4,000-acre reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha

The proposals presented today are contingent on legislative approval and will be discussed by Senators during the Unicameral’s current session.