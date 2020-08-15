Gov. Ricketts signs pro-life bill to end dismemberment abortion in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremony to sign LB 814 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

LB 814 is a pro-life bill. The bill bans dismemberment abortion in Nebraska and makes this type of abortion a felony crime. It also makes it punishable for up to two years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state, and this week the Legislature took an important step to strengthen our culture of life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Senator Geist’s bill bans the horrific procedure of dismemberment abortion, which tears apart a living baby’s body limb by limb. This brutal procedure has no place in a humane, civilized society. I commend Sen. Geist, and the bill’s supporters in the Unicameral, for outlawing this barbaric practice in Nebraska.”

Many pro-life advocates support the bill. Some quotes are featured below. To view the ceremony, watch above.

Nebraska Right to Life thanks Governor Ricketts and Sen. Geist for their leadership in passing the LB 814 dismemberment abortion ban. With the assistance of many other pro-life supporters and advocates, you have proven once again that Nebraska is a pro-life state. Julie Schmit-Albin, Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life

This is a landmark victory for the pro-life movement. Senators had to overcome nearly every procedural hurdle in the book to get here, but 33 Senators affirmed that the unthinkable act of dismembering a live baby in the womb should be abolished. All babies deserve a chance at life, and no living human being should be torn apart limb by limb. LB 814 is based on science and compassion. We are grateful for the tremendous efforts of Senator Geist and all the senators who did the right thing by voting to end dismemberment abortion. Karen Bowling, Executive Director for Nebraska Family Alliance

We are honored to stand with Governor Ricketts, Senator Geist, elected officials, and other advocates for the unborn from across the state of Nebraska in celebration of LB 814 becoming law. Ending the horrific practice of dismemberment abortion in our state is a significant victory, yet it is just one part of building a Culture of Life in Nebraska which helps provide for the needs of mothers and children, honors a common human dignity, and works to make abortion unnecessary and unthinkable. Marion Miner, Associate Director for Pro-Life and Family for the Nebraska Catholic Conference