Gov. Ricketts recognizes Nebraska family for conservation efforts

(KCAU) — With Earth Day right around the corner, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is recognizing the work ranchers and farmers do to conserve the land.

On Wednesday, Ricketts presented the Leopold Conservation Award to the Switzer family, whose family ranch also serves as a nature preserve in the Sandhills area of Nebraska. They also promote the conservation of prairie chickens.

Gov. Ricketts praised the Switzer’s efforts, along with the efforts of the private land owners in Nebraska who help keep the state’s natural beauty intact.

“The Switzer family are doing a fantastic job, this is what we see from our farm and ranch families. 97% of Nebraska is privately owned, and we do a wonderful job with conservation,” said Ricketts.

The Leopold Conservation Award is given to private landowners in 22 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.