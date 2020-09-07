Gov. Ricketts orders flags at half-staff after Lincoln police officer dies

This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Luis “Mario” Herrera, a Lincoln police criminal investigator who remains in critical condition after being shot Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Lincoln Police Department via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday to honor the passing of a fallen Lincoln officer.

Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera passed away early Monday morning. He had been shot while trying to execute an arrest warrant in August.

Ricketts put out a statement after learning of Herrera’s passing

Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera. Investigator Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe. Gov. Pete Ricketts

Herrera was a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

Colonel John Bolduc, the Nebraska State Patrol superintendent, also put out a statement mourning the loss Herrera.

“Nebraska’s law enforcement family has suffered a tragic loss today. We send our deepest condolences to Investigator Herrera’s family and friends, along with the entire Lincoln Police Department and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our troopers were honored to work beside Mario, and will forever remember his service and sacrifice.” Colonel John Bolduc

Flags are directed to fly at half-staff until sunset on September 11. Flags flying at half-staff on Friday will also honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.