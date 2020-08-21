Gov. Ricketts names new developmental disabilities director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts has announced a new director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DD).

According to a release, Anthony “Tony” Green of Omaha was appointed to lead the DD at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Green has been acting as interim director since March 2020.

“Tony is a veteran leader with significant institutional knowledge,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He has broad experience in multiple divisions at DHHS and has risen through the ranks. Tony has a great reputation in the community, and he has the trust of leadership, his peers, as well as DD stakeholders and advocates. Under Tony’s leadership, the Division of Developmental Disabilities will continue the excellent work of former division director Courtney Miller.”

Green will officially become Director of Development Disabilities on August 24.

