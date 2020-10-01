Gov. Ricketts kicking off Manufacturing Month in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Pete Ricketts will be traveling within Nebraska to kick off Manufacturing Month on Thursday.

Gov. Ricketts is traveling to CLAAS in Omaha and MetalQuest in Hebron in honor of Manufacturing Month. President of Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bryan Slone and Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Tony Goins will join him.

“Manufacturers in our state support about 100,000 great-paying jobs. They grow Nebraska through their ingenuity and innovation. Our manufacturers are developing products to deliver coronavirus vaccines and creating the next generation of high-tech agricultural machinery to help feed the world. In October, we recognize their contributions to our state and celebrate their inventiveness,” said Ricketts.

Manufacturing is important for Nebraska as it contributes to more than $14 billion in state Gross Domestic Product annually.

“Nebraska’s manufacturing sector is a vital economic engine for Nebraska. Even during the many challenges of the pandemic, our manufacturers kept the lights on, their employees safe, and the economy moving in order to meet our nation’s critical needs. Manufacturing in Nebraska continues to provide thousands of high-tech and high-paying jobs and will provide important career opportunities for the next generation of Nebraskans carving out their own ‘Good Life’ right here at home,” said Slone.

“This month is a chance to show our appreciation for the incredible manufacturing firms that are here creating economic opportunities for our citizens and families. It’s also about reaffirming our goal to grow our state’s manufacturing sector by attracting and retaining workforce talent; recruiting high-tech, high-wage job creators; and cultivating a business climate conducive to success,” Goins said.

According to a study by The Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte, manufacturers expect to fill 4.6 million jobs in the United States between 2018 and 2028 as Americans look for jobs where they can design, create, and build.

Gov. Ricketts will be at CLAAS at 9:00 a.m. and MetalQuest at 1:00 p.m.