Gov. Ricketts honors Nebraska Mother of the Year

Gov. Ricketts with 2020 Nebraska Mother of the Year Sarah Campa (center) and 2020 Merit Mother Raisa Turner (right)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed one mother as the 2020 Nebraska Mother of the Year during a ceremony at the Warner Chamber in the State Capitol on Thursday.

Sarah Campa was chosen with those who nominated her as having incredible strength after having endured child loss. Officials said the award highlights her resilience and also recognizes her compassion, courage, and community spirit.

Sarah and her husband are parents of five children — two biological, one adopted after her mother passed away, and two who passed away. Those who nominated Sarah said she had incredible strength after having endured child loss.

Sarah works at Archer Credit Union in Central City, where she mentors those around her. She also volunteers with Ronald McDonald House and serves as Vice President of the Merrick County Fitness Board of Directors.

“There’s no force on earth stronger than a mother’s love for her children,” Ricketts said. “Sarah has displayed that love brightly and consistently, even in the midst of heartache and adversity.”

Ricketts said that Nebraska is blessed to have many moms like Sarah who serve their families and communities.

Raisa Turner of Omaha was also recognized as the 2020 Merit Mother during the celebration. Raisa is a wife, mother of four, and brokerage associate at Wells Fargo. She teaches financial literary courses to youth and volunteers at Heartland of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, and Assembly of the Saints church.

To learn more about Sarah, Raisa, and other amazing moms in Nebraska, as well as to find information on making a future nomination, clicke here.