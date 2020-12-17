Gov. Ricketts, First Lady announces Weekend of Remembrance and Honor

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts, with first lady Susanne Shore behind him, acknowledges veterans sitting in the visitor’s balcony during his annual State of the State address to lawmakers in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore have gone into quarantine after both were exposed to a person with the coronavirus, the governor’s spokesman announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore announced they will designate the upcoming weekend to remember and honor Nebraskans that lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, Ricketts announced December 18-20, 2020 will be a Weekend of Remembrance and Honor. Ricketts will also issue an official proclamation proclaiming Sunday, December 20, 2020 as a Statewide Day of Prayer.

A virtual memorial wall has been created at www.neimpact.org to pay homage to loved ones lost due to the pandemic. The public is invited to submit photos, stories, poems, and other tributes memorializing loved ones lost.

As part of the weekend’s activities, the Governor and First Lady are encouraging Nebraskans to engage in acts of honor throughout the weekend, which may include volunteering or making charitable donations to organizations working to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can visit www.nevolunteers.org to connect with volunteer opportunities or to donate to a variety of Nebraska non-profits.