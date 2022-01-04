(KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts kicked off the new year with a walk around the Nebraska Capitol to promote the benefits of exercise.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, says roughly one-third of Nebraska’s adult population is considered overweight, a 7% increase over the past seven years. He says only 15 other states have higher obesity rates.

“Obesity increases your risk of getting a severe illness from COVID. It triples a person’s risk of being hospitalized due to being COVID positive,” said Dr. Anthone.

Ricketts and others used the event to encourage Nebraska residents to enroll in the WellPower Movement, a free program organized by the nonprofit, Nebraska Sports Council.

The program offers an activity tracker, group challenges, and other features to help people exercise.