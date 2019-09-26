Gov. Ricketts applauds Trump on Japanese trade deal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts applauded the president for the new trade agreement with Japan.

Rickets said it’s a win for the beef state as Japan is Nebraska’s largest market for ag exports.

“That will help bring out tariffs on beef going from Nebraska into Japan down from about 38.5% to 9% over time,” Ricketts said. “That will help us be more competitive with Australian beef. And even with that high tariff, our beef exports grew 11% last year to $420 million. so this is our number one export and we want to continue to grow that market.”

Ricketts and other lawmakers have been working to get a trade deal done with Japan for four years.

Ricketts recently just returned from his third trade mission to Japan, where he encouraged Japanese officials to work with the Trump administration to finalize this trade agreement.