Gov. Ricketts announces recipients of Developing Youth Talent Initiative grants; speaks about ongoing fight with coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts held a press conference Wednesday to announce this year’s recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants. To view the press conference, watch above.

The DYTI was established in 2015 due to a growing demand for skilled workers in fields like manufacturing and information technology. It has since expanded to engineering and healthcare fields.

Every year there is $250,000 in grants available for schools and different companies. This year, there are three new award winners.

CLAAS is a German manufacturing firm in Omaha which is receiving $92,300. They will work with five middle schools in Omaha. Their program will work with kids to establish a guided relationship on how to start in certain career paths.

The second recipient is Nucor Detailing Center. They are working with 15 school districts and plan to purchase 3D printers for five middle schools in the Norfolk area. They are receiving $40,400.

Kawasaki in Lincoln is the third recipient, and they will be working with one school district that includes 12 schools. They are working towards a skilled, technical career path for students. They are receiving $117,300.

“Kawasaki is continually looking for ways to strengthen our relationship with educators and students,” said Jason Hellbusch, Director of Administration at Kawasaki.

Gov. Ricketts continued the press conference by addressing the ways Nebraskans can help fight coronavirus.

He spoke about the antibodies that are present in someone who has recovered from coronavirus. People with these antibodies can donate their plasma to help others fighting the disease.

Facilities in Omaha, Grand Island, and North Platte are accepting convalescent plasma donations.

However, there are restrictions for those who want to participate in donating plasma. Participants must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 lbs, be currently healthy and feeling well, be recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19, and be symptom-free for 14 days.

Application forms can be found on the Red Cross website. Participants must be screened to meet the criteria and schedule an appointment.

Gov. Ricketts also said Nebraskans can help participate in a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone interested in the vaccine trial can visit this website.