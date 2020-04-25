Gov. Ricketts announces plans to reopen Nebraska’s economy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Just as the president signed a bill to help businesses, Nebraska officially announced plans to begin re-opening the local economy.

During his Friday press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts said restaurants and barber shops could begin reopening on a limited basis on May 4.

“We’re going to allow restaurants to open up inside dining up to 50% capacity of what they’re rated for. They’ll be able to do up to 50% capacity subject to the six-foot rule between tables, so they’ll still have to have six feet between tables, a maximum of 6 people per party,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts said other guidelines, including a requirment for all workers to wear masks will be layed out in published guidelines.

The governor also laid out through the Directed Health Measures (DHM) a plan that allows Nebraska’s places of worship to again be able to open their doors beginning May 4 as well,

“Households will be able to sit together but still be six feet apart from other households. There’s also rules that there wont be any passing of things between congregents. There are rules for how you would set up a communion line.” added Ricketts.

Ricketts say the rules also will allow a return of weddings and funerals as long as they follow the new guidelines soon to be published.

To see some of the changes to DHMs that Ricketts outlined, click here.