LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has laid out his goals for the 2024 legislative session, which starts tomorrow.

In an interview with the Nebraska Examiner, Pillen discussed a property tax proposal that would set hard caps on the spending growth in cities and counties, and maybe keep the soft caps set on school districts in the state.

Another proposal would be on incentives for businesses to offer on-site child care for their employees or a similar kind of help. This is to help the workforce shortages in Nebraska.

Pillen said a topic that may come up in the session is a bill limiting middle and high school sports participation to students based on their “sex assigned at birth.”