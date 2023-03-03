LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen invited a group of fourth graders to help pick the name of the pig in his office as part of National Pig Day.

Since he took over the governor’s office Pillen has had a statue of a pig in the reception area of his office. Over that time he has also asked visitors to suggest names for the pig.

“The metal pig has become an unofficial mascot of the Governor’s office – nods to the importance of agriculture to Nebraska as well as the Governor’s background as both a veterinarian and a hog farmer,” the Governor’s office said in a press release.

The governor opted to let one child from Christ Lutheran School and one child from Spirit and Grace Academy pick the name by drawing it from a cowboy hat. The name ultimately chosen from the hat was “Petunia”. Students also learned about the type of pig the statue is. Pillen’s statue is a gilt, a young female pig that has not produced offspring.

After the ceremony, the children were able to ride the pig and take photos with it.