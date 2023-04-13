LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has banned all open burning in the state as part of declaring a state emergency.

Pillen signed the proclamation of a state emergency Thursday afternoon due to wildfires taking place across the state. In a tweet, he said the declaration allows the state to “coordinate and activate the necessary resources to effectively combat” wildfires in the state.

It states that Nebraska is under a state of emergency due to “increased dangers and elevated fire risk” that could create problems “greater in scope than local government alone may resolve.”

More than 9000 acres are estimated to have burned among four wildfires in the state, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Response’s dashboard on their website.

Additionally, Pillen also signed an executive order suspending local fire chiefs in areas considered to be at high, very high or extreme risk of fires from having the ability to issue burning permits as part. That suspension of authorities will last until midnight on April 16.

The fire risk comes as continued dry weather and moderate to extreme drought conditions are occurring across the state. Most all of Nebraska is under a red flag warning as the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings stretching from Arizona to Michigan.

You can read the executive order below.