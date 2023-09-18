LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — September 23 is officially National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska, Governor Jim Pillen declared on Friday.

Pillen said that hunting and fishing are integral parts of getting outdoors in Nebraska.

“Hunting and fishing continue to be an integral part of the good life outdoors in Nebraska,” Pillen said. “Over recent years, hunting and fishing have offered a growing number of participants a chance to connect with nature, create memories with friends, and experience both mental and physical health benefits.”

The state said that more than 450,000 hunters and fishers contribute $2.6 billion to the state’s economy through money that is spent on outdoor activities.

“The economic impact hunting and fishing has on our state is tremendous,” Pillen said.

Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation executive director John T. Heaston joined Pillen in the promotion.

“Thank you to Nebraska’s sportsmen and women, who fund the conservation of our natural resources in our state,” Heaston said. “Each time a person purchases a hunting or fishing license, they are supporting the conservation efforts of state fish and wildlife agencies.”

National Hunting and Fishing Day is held on the fourth Saturday of September and emphasizes conservation. The day was established by President Nixon in 1972.