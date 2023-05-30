LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — Nebraska joins the list of states channeling public money toward private school education today as Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 753, also known as the “Opportunity Scholarships Act”, into law.

The bill passed through the unicameral legislature last Wednesday, on a vote of 33 to 11, with five state senators present but not voting. The bill will allow certain groups to donate a portion of owed income tax, to be used for scholarships covering private school tuition. It works through a tier system for scholarships that prioritizes low-income students and those looking to change to private schools to escape bullying.