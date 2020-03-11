GOP Nebraska lawmaker launches ‘Republican Redefined’ site

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Nebraska who has criticized President Donald Trump and accused the GOP of enabling racism has launched a new website to try to change the party’s current views on unions, guns and climate change.

Sen. John McCollister, of Omaha, unveiled a new website dubbed “Republican Redefined.”

The website lays out what McCollister describes as conservative arguments for public education, prison reform and a strong social safety net, among other issues. It also highlights Nebraska’s one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature and the senator who fought to create it.

