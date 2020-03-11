GOP Nebraska lawmaker launches ‘Republican Redefined’ site

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Nebraska Unicameral Information Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Nebraska who has criticized President Donald Trump and accused the GOP of enabling racism has launched a new website to try to change the party’s current views on unions, guns and climate change.

Sen. John McCollister, of Omaha, unveiled a new website dubbed “Republican Redefined.”

The website lays out what McCollister describes as conservative arguments for public education, prison reform and a strong social safety net, among other issues. It also highlights Nebraska’s one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature and the senator who fought to create it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.