General outlines plans for Nebraska Guard move to airport

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska adjutant general says a truck maintenance shop will be the first new building erected at North Platte’s airport as part of the relocation of Nebraska National Guard units.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac said Wednesday in North Platte that the guard expects to begin construction of the garage during the 2021-2022 federal fiscal year, and a new readiness center will follow by the late 2020s.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that the center will replace the North Platte armory that’s been in service since 1956.

