Garth Brooks to play in Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Garth Brook is set to play in Nebraska this August.

Playing in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. It will be the first time in 34 years that Memorial Stadium will have hosted a music event.

This will be his only Nebraska appearance as for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.

Announcing #GARTHinLINCOLN



Tickets ON SALE Friday, May 21st at 10AM CDT https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/abh6iMZSql — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 12, 2021

Even Governor Pete Ricketts is excited for the concert.

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans! We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State. Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life,” said Ricketts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase and there will also be in-the-round seating. There will be three ways to buy tickets; through the Ticketmaster website, the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.