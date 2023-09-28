LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin accepting submissions for the 2023 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest on October 1.

According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Submissions should be posted to Instagram using the hashtag #Nebraskaland2023. Anyone posting a photo for the contest should ensure that their profile is public so that judges can view the photo.

Eligible photos must be submitted by October 28 at 11:59 p.m. central time. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Photos must be taken in Nebraska, and there is a limit of six image submissions. Images’ colors and composition must appear as they did when photographed.

Categories include:

Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish

— wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent

— in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities. No traditional sports images will be accepted.

— people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities. No traditional sports images will be accepted. Macro — native wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants and the creepy crawly creatures that inhabit them.

Winning photos will be published in the January/February 2024 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. Each category will have first, second, and third place prizes. There will also be a ‘Best in Show’ prize.

Further contest rules can be found here.