Future unclear for proposal that could expand Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Nebraska Unicameral Information Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A proposal that could lead to the expansion of the Nebraska Legislature faces an uncertain future after lawmakers failed to reach a vote on it.

Senators passed over the measure Wednesday after a three-hour legislative debate. It will only return for a vote if the sponsor, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, can show that it has at least 33 supportive senators required to overcome a filibuster.

Scheer says he plans to continue discussing the issue with senators but doesn’t know whether he has the votes he needs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.