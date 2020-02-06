Future unclear for proposal that could expand Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A proposal that could lead to the expansion of the Nebraska Legislature faces an uncertain future after lawmakers failed to reach a vote on it.

Senators passed over the measure Wednesday after a three-hour legislative debate. It will only return for a vote if the sponsor, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, can show that it has at least 33 supportive senators required to overcome a filibuster.

Scheer says he plans to continue discussing the issue with senators but doesn’t know whether he has the votes he needs.