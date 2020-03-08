Fremont schools close as precaution to limit coronavirus’ spread

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Schools in Fremont will be closed for at least a week as a precaution because a woman infected with COVID-19 attended a Special Olympics basketball tournament in the city.

Several institutions in Fremont, including Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Midland University and the Fremont Family YMCA, have canceled or postponed all activities and classes.

The schools will remain closed at least through Saturday. Health officials say the woman with COVID-19 spend most of February 29 at the YMCA.

Everyone who participated in the tournament is being asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves until March 14 for symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.