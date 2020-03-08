Fremont schools close as precaution to limit coronavirus’ spread

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Schools in Fremont will be closed for at least a week as a precaution because a woman infected with COVID-19 attended a Special Olympics basketball tournament in the city.

Several institutions in Fremont, including Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Midland University and the Fremont Family YMCA, have canceled or postponed all activities and classes.

The schools will remain closed at least through Saturday. Health officials say the woman with COVID-19 spend most of February 29 at the YMCA.

Everyone who participated in the tournament is being asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves until March 14 for symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories