Four staffers hurt in melee at Nebraska prison

The entrance of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., is seen Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say four staff members were injured by two inmates at the Tecumseh prison in southeast Nebraska.

The melee occurred Saturday when an inmate refused a cell search and appeared to dump homemade alcohol into a toilet.

Authorities say the staffers used pepper spray on him when he wouldn’t let them into the cell, and another inmate punched a staffer.

The inmates kicked, punched and kneed staffers before being restrained. Authorities say the four staffers were taken to a hospital and treated for scrapes and bruises. One was diagnosed with a concussion.