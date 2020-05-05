Four escape from Kearney juvenile center, one captured

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – A 17-year-old boy who fled a juvenile center in Kearney was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Monday. Three other escapees remain at large.

The juveniles escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

The escapee was arrested Monday around 2:45 a.m. after a pursuit near Grand Island. Police said during the pursuit, the escapee topped speeds of 125 mph.

Spike strips were eventually deployed to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The car driven by the juvenile was confirmed to have been stolen, according to the NSP.

The 17-year-old was cited for theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and several traffic violations.

He was juvenile was lodged at the Kearney YRTC.

Anyone with information about the three escapes juveniles should contact:

Kearney Police at 308-237-2104,

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555, or

Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at 308-385-6000

