Four arrested after 170 mph chase, search in Gibbon, NE

(KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested four people following a high-speed pursuit and search of the Gibbon area that ended Monday evening.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, they received multiple reports Sunday night of a westbound Chevrolet Camaro driving dangerously on Interstate 80 near York. Troopers then found the vehicle near Aurora and tried to make a stop, but the driver, later identified as Tyler Liles, 22 of Creve Coeur, Illinois, refused, fleeing at a high speed.

As a trooper started pursuing, the vehicle accelerated to about 145 mph and exceeded 170 mph near Grand island.

After deploying spike strips, the vehicle left the interstate at the Gibbon interchange. Authorities found the vehicle abandoned at the Gibbon High School and began to search the area.

Around 7:30 p.m Monday, troopers received information on a suspect attempting to flee the area. Troopers then stopped a Jeep Patriot on Highway 30 near Gibbon. Liles was discovered to be a passenger.

Officials said the driver of the Jeep Patriot, Kyle Buss, 26, of Pekin, Illinois, had traveled to Gibbon in an attempt to transport Liles and the two others out of the area. Liles and Buss were both arrested.

Troopers then developed information that led to the location of the two other people who had been in the Camaro during the pursuit, Alexis Schurter, 19, of Hartsburg, Illinois, and Bradley Fulton, 20, of Pekin, Illinois. Schurter and Fulton were arrested in Gibbon.

Liles was arrested for willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of money during a drug violation, accessory to a felony, and possession of multiple licenses.

Fulton and Schurter were both arrested for obstructing a peace officer, possession of money during a drug violation, and accessory to a felony.

Buss was arrested for aiding consummation of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of money during a drug violation.

All four were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

