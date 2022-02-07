OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep Jeff Fortenberry argue in court filings that the Nebraska Republican was confused, rather than lying, when he was questioned by FBI agents over a contribution to his campaign.

In several pre-trial briefs filed Friday, Fortenberry’s attorneys asked that his full statement to the FBI be played for jurors, and said they want to call an expert on memory.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles in Fortenberry’s case. He’s charged with misleading federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign from a foreign national.

A trial date for the nine-term congressmen has not been set.