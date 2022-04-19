OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat who served one term representing Nebraska’s Omaha-centered district, has died. He was 72.

Ashford’s family says he died Tuesday, two months after he revealed he was undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

Ashford was a state senator from Omaha when he unseated longtime Republican incumbent Lee Terry to represent Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Ashford lost the seat two years later to GOP Rep. Don Bacon. Ashford, an attorney and lifelong Omaha resident, sought the seat again in 2018, but lost the primary to Kara Eastman.

In 2020, he shook up the congressional race by endorsing Bacon over Eastman.