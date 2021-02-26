Former US attorney to work for Nebraska attorney general

U.S. attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly speaks in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 7, 2018, with Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts listening, right. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced at a news conference that it is establishing a new field division based in Omaha that will include Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. DEA Acting Administrator Robert Patterson said the new division will open in July. Patterson said the move was prompted in part by the nation’s growing opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former top federal and county prosecutor in Nebraska has joined the state attorney general’s office.

Former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly will serve as chief of the attorney general’s Criminal Bureau, where he will oversee prosecutions and appellate cases. Kelly was appointed to his federal role by former President Donald Trump.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln from 2011 to 2018. He also worked as a deputy and chief deputy county attorney.