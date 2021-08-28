Former UNL student found with more than 1,000 videos of child pornography sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student was sentenced after authorities found he possessed more than 1,000 videos and 73 images of child pornography.

According to a release, Hunter Towle, 19, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison and 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution.

On September 9, 2020, The UNL Police Department interviewed Towle for an unrelated reason. During the interview, university police found child pornography after receiving consent to review Towle’s phone. The phone was seized and search warrants were issued. During a residential search on October 6, 2020, an additional cellphone of Towle’s was seized, which contained more pornography.

UNL-PD additionally received a search warrant for Towle’s Instagram account he had used to trade child pornography. A review of the Instagram account revealed consistent attempts by Towle to trade child pornography with other Instagram users.

In total, 1,323 videos and 73 images were found in Towle’s possession.

Through further investigation, UNL-PD discovered that Towle had been the main suspect in the investigation of two cyber tips issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had been examined by the Nebraska State Patrol earlier in 2020.

This case was investigated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department.