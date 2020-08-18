Former Nebraska state education official pleads guilty to theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former state Education Department employee has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $44,000.
Nicole Coffey pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of misdemeanor theft as part of an agreement with prosecutors. She had originally been charged with felony theft.
Prosecutors said she used a state credit card for more than $33,600 in personal purchases while working as state adviser for DECA, a student marketing organization.
A state audit report also said she sought reimbursements totaling $9,250 for purchases made on the card. Coffey told investigators she had been lax in keeping her personal and professional expenses separate.
