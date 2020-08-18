Former Nebraska state education official pleads guilty to theft

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former state Education Department employee has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $44,000.

Nicole Coffey pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of misdemeanor theft as part of an agreement with prosecutors. She had originally been charged with felony theft.

Prosecutors said she used a state credit card for more than $33,600 in personal purchases while working as state adviser for DECA, a student marketing organization.

A state audit report also said she sought reimbursements totaling $9,250 for purchases made on the card. Coffey told investigators she had been lax in keeping her personal and professional expenses separate.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss