(KCAU) – Former President Donald Trump is planning a visit to Nebraska for a rally.

According to his website, Trump will be making a stop in Greenwood, Nebraska, for a rally on April 29. The rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The rally will be at the I-80 Speedway and comes two weeks before the Nebraska primary election.

Trump has endorsed Republican Charles Herbster for the Nebraska gubernatorial election, while Governor Pete Ricketts has endorsed Republican candidate Jim Pillen.

Herbster has recently been accused of groping women with many state lawmakers saying it makes him “unfit to serve“. He denied the allegations, calling them a “dirty political trick” orchestrated by his opponents

Anyone interested in more information or getting tickets can visit this website.

The Associated Press and Wes Thoene contributed to this story.