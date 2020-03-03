Former OSHA inspector sentenced in Omaha for filing false reports

OMAHA, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star/AP) — A former Occupational Safety and Health Administration employee has been sentenced in Omaha for faking workplace inspection reports.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 38-year-old Ricardo Peacock on Monday was given three years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $6,000 in restitution.

He’d pleaded guilty to making false statements as an OSHA compliance safety and health officer from Jan. 14, 2015, to March 3, 2016.

Prosecutors say Peacock faked 10 inspection reports, including four in Lincoln. One was at a U.S. Postal Service facility.

