Former Omaha school principal enters plea for failing to report abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KETV-TV) — A former Omaha elementary school principal accused last year of not immediately reporting a teacher’s suspected sexual abuse of students has pleaded no contest to failing to report child abuse.

Television station KETV reports that Eric Nelson entered the plea Thursday in Douglas County District Court.

Prosecutors say Nelson was principal of Fontenelle Elementary School when he failed to report first-grade teacher Greg Sedlacek to authorities, even after seeing photos of Sedlacek sexually assaulting a student.

Nelson resigned last June, about a month after Sedlacek pleaded guilty to three counts of child sex assault.

Sedlacek is now serving a 50- to 100-year prison sentence.

Nelson will be sentenced in April.

